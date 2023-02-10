Sen. Gillibrand announces federal funding for local apprenticeship program

A locally-based program that helps train young people for the building and construction trades is getting a boost.

The news was delivered on Friday, on Humboldt St. in Rochester from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

The New York Democrat said that she has secured $600,000 in federal funds for a program called M.A.P.P., an acronym for Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program.

It’s basically a job training program targeted toward people ages 18 to 40, and Gillibrand said that it’s particularly focused on helping individuals from historically underserved communities get on a good career path.

“We've seen how programs like M.A.P.P. can reshape communities and address critical disparities for workers and underserved populations,” Gillibrand said. “And by giving workers, particularly workers of color, the skills and experience they need to get good paying jobs in the local construction industry, you’re truly building a brighter and better tomorrow, not only for Rochester, but for our whole state.”

Organizers of the program note there is a big need right now for people in the skilled trades, and they say they have had a very good placement rate with those who go through this apprenticeship program.

Kereem Berry is executive director of the M.A.P.P. program, and he said it can help young people get jobs that pay well in the skilled trades.

“I’m a union electrician myself, I’ve been through the apprenticeship,” said Berry. “ I know how the union trades can transform their lifestyle, I’m living proof of it. So if you want to work hard every day, it’s not easy, but if you’re willing to work, you can definitely make the money, learn a trade and have a career.”

