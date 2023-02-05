The Polar Plunge brings hundreds into the chilly waters of Lake Ontario for Special Olympics

Close to 1,500 people, many dressed in a variety of wild costumes, braved the cold waters of Lake Ontario at Ontario Beach Park on Sunday for the annual Polar Plunge sponsored by Special Olympics.

It’s a fundraiser for that organization, and even though participants were lucky they weren’t facing the kind of air temperatures that were around on Saturday, the water was still plenty cold, with the water in Lake Ontario in the mid 30-degree range.

Melinda Pizzo was one of the polar plungers. It turned out she was also celebrating her 25th birthday on Sunday.

Her outfit was frozen, and while Pizzo is not crazy about jumping into cold water, she said that she really wanted to do this event in celebration of her nephew who has autism.

“I’m not a fan of it, but it’s great! I love the cause, I love the money going to that cause, it’s amazing ! I’m not a fan of the cold, but it’s for a great cause, it’s all worth it,” said Pizzo.

Erica Irwin was at the event for the 4th time. She’s a nurse from North Greece and taking part in this event has special meaning for her.

“I work for kids with special needs and the Special Olympics is going to benefit them when they get much older,” said Irwin. “My kids are special pre-K and when they get older, they’ll definitely benefit from this special event that we’re doing.”

Lauren Petracca / for WXXI News Swimmers run into a freezing Lake Ontario while participating in the Polar Plunge on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Danielle King of Rochester was making her first Polar Plunge. She is a dialysis nurse and also an Army veteran, and she is glad she took a chance and came out to participate.

“Just being back home and indulging in all that Rochester has to offer, it was a really good time,” King said. “I was really nervous, but I just put on my carnival feathers and I just came out to enjoy the festivities the people.”

Deputy Brendan Hurley was there, and he says you could tell most of the participants didn’t want to spend any more time in the water than they needed to.

‘Yeah, it was cold you saw a couple of people run in and you realized when it hit them their face changed a little bit, but again it’s for a great cause and people were willing to rough this cold water for Special Olympics,” said Hurley.

Special Olympics has 17 of these types of events across New York state during the year, and the Rochester event was the first one for 2023. It’s estimated it raised more than $300,000.

WXXI/CITY Magazine's Rebecca Rafferty contributed to this story.

