Bello makes it official: he wants another four years to build on his agenda for Monroe County

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello made it official this weekend. He is, as most people already expected, running for a second term.

Dozens of Bello’s supporters gathered at a union hall, UA Local 13 on Mt. Read Boulevard on Saturday to hear him make the announcement.

Bello, who is a Democrat from Irondequoit, said that when he first ran for county executive in 2019, it was clear that things needed to change.

“Barack Obama said change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time,” said Bello. “We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek. It’s up to us. And we have changed Monroe County for the better. It’s a change that’s moved us from exclusion to inclusion, from isolation to collaboration, from stagnation to innovation.”

Bello also listed a number of areas he said that his administration has made strides in, including helping to support the local economy and making investments in public health and public safety.

Among the fellow Democratic politicians who spoke at Bello’s announcement was Rochester Mayor Malik Evans who praised the level of collaboration between his administration and county government.

“He understands that to have a strong county, you have to have a strong city and to have a strong city, you have to have a strong county.”

Bello faces a challenge this year from former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini. The Republican recently announced he is running for County Executive. Assini has indicated he doesn’t feel enough has been done by the current administration to create jobs or improve public safety.