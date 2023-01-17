Rochester man accused of threatening the County Executive and other county employees

A Rochester man has been charged with making threats against several county employees, including Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the NY State Police, they arrested 34-year-old Raymond Girard last Saturday at his home on Hudson Avenue.

Officials say that beginning in early December, a man called the county office building leaving agitated messages. Police say that as time went on, the messages became increasingly aggressive and on Jan. 4, authorities say the man who identified himself as Raymond Girard made several direct threats to county employees and the County Executive.

During the investigation, officials say that video was discovered where Girard is seen pointing a gun at an individual outside of a gas station, increasing the concern for public safety.

Deputies have charged Girard with making a terroristic threat, which is a felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

State Police have filed charges against Girard in an unrelated investigation. Also on Saturday, he was charged by Troopers on both felony and misdemeanor charges that include criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

Bello issued this statement on Tuesday afternoon:

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police Department, Irondequoit Police Department, New York State Police and the Monroe County Department of Public Safety did a remarkable job protecting the public by taking a high risk individual off the street safely and without incident. We are beyond grateful for their professionalism and service to our community.

Girard was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail, $5,000 bond or $40,000 partially secured bond.

