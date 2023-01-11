Monroe County to increase some sales and property tax exemptions for residents

Three proposals that Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said will save shoppers and some homeowners money got bipartisan support and were approved by the county legislature Tuesday night.

One of the proposals will see the county dropping sales tax on clothing and footwear sales up to $110. That’s a 4% tax. Bello said those items are already exempt from the state sales tax and he said counties may decide to provide the same exemption to take effect on March 1 of each year.

The sales tax exemption applies to purchases in local stores located in Monroe County and to online purchases.

Bello said this break on sales taxes will not have a significant impact on county finances.

He said that’s because higher inflation has already caused higher prices and in turn that has increased sales tax revenue as well.

“So by eliminating the county sales tax on these necessary items, it’s a way of returning that increased sales tax back to the taxpayer, help reduce the price of those essential items that they’re purchasing, put more money back in their pockets,” said Bello.

Other measures approved will increase the income eligibility regarding property tax exemptions for those county residents age 65 and older, and also for people with disabilities and limited income.

Currently, for those age 65 and older, eligible income levels are from $29,000 to $37,400 yearly — with a 45% reduction at $29,000 and a graduated reduction in exemption for incomes more than $29,000 but less than $37,400.

For individuals with disabilities and limited income, the current eligible income levels for a property tax reduction are $26,000 to $34,400 yearly — with a 45% reduction at $26,000 and a graduated reduction in exemption for incomes more than $26,000 but less than $34,400.

For both seniors and those with disabilities and limited income, the new limits will allow for a 50% property tax reduction for those with incomes up to $50,000 with a graduated reduction in exemption for incomes more than $50,000 but less than $58,400.

The county estimates at least an 11% increase in the numbers of residents who can take advantage of these significant savings.

County residents seeking the property tax reduction have until March 1, 2023 to apply for the exemption and will need to reapply yearly. City of Rochester residents have until February 1, 2023 to apply and need to reapply yearly.

Legislature President Sabrina LaMar issued a statement saying that she represents a district that has many working class and low-income families, and she said that “Sales taxes represent one of the most regressive forms of taxation, because they place a greater burden on people of limited means. Property taxes are also regressive,” commented LaMar.

LaMar said she is “proud to partner” with Bello and her colleagues in the legislature to support the tax cuts.