WXXI Business Report: Federal support will help RIT upgrade semiconductor fabrication lab
- The recently approved federal omnibus bill includes $2 million for RIT to upgrade its semiconductor fabrication lab. A university professor says those renovations are needed to support the demands of a growing industry.
- An official with Rochester Works says besides the state-mandated increase in the minimum wage, it’s important for local businesses to realize a lot of workers are hungry for upward mobility in their jobs, beyond the entry-level positions.
- And L3Harris Technologies announces a new leader for its Rochester-based Communications Systems segment.