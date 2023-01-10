© 2023 WXXI News
Local News

WXXI Business Report: Federal support will help RIT upgrade semiconductor fabrication lab

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 10, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST
wxxi_business_report_square_banner.jpg

In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • The recently approved federal omnibus bill includes $2 million for RIT to upgrade its semiconductor fabrication lab. A university professor says those renovations are needed to support the demands of a growing industry.
  • An official with Rochester Works says besides the state-mandated increase in the minimum wage, it’s important for local businesses to realize a lot of workers are hungry for upward mobility in their jobs, beyond the entry-level positions.
  • And L3Harris Technologies announces a new leader for its Rochester-based Communications Systems segment.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman