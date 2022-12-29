City of Buffalo to move from travel ban to travel advisory Thursday

The City of Buffalo announced Wednesday that the city will move from a travel ban to a travel advisory starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

"We're always concerned about the needs of the public. We feel that roads are passable enough and [in] good enough condition that the travel ban can be lifted," said Mayor Byron Brown. "If we didn't feel that things were in [a] condition where people could operate motor vehicles safety, we would not lift the travel ban."

The city says City Hall will reopen, and the travel advisory will remain until further notice due to snow removal and snow hauling efforts.

Garbage, recycling, and alternate parking have also been suspended indefinitely.

New York State also announced that Routes 5, 33, and 198, as well as the Erie County portion of Interstate 190, will fully reopen at 12 a.m. Thursday. New York State Thruway (I-90), I-290, I-990, State Routes 400 and 219; and portions of I-190 in Niagara County and north of I-290 in Erie County have already reopened.

