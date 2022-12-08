Deputies charge Henrietta man after he allegedly threatened to shoot co-workers

Monroe County deputies say that they charged a man this week after he threatened to shoot co-workers at CooperVision in the Village of Scottsville.

Deputies were called to the location on North Road early Monday morning after a report of an employee behaving erratically.

They say that 24-year-old Dinesh Subedi of Henrietta had been asked by management to leave that location due to his behavior. And authorities say the preliminary investigation shows that Subedi intended to shoot two other employees as they left the business.

He allegedly waited in the parking lot for employees to leave work when he was confronted by deputies.

While speaking with Sudbedi, deputies say they found he was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun without a serial number, also known as a ‘ghost gun.’

Subedi faces a felony count of criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree. He was ordered held in county jail on $25,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond, or $300,000 partially secured bond.

The Sheriff’s Department released a statement saying that this incident is a good example of “See Something, Say Something,” since the suspicious activity was reported to authorities, and deputies were able to intervene.

