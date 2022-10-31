© 2022 WXXI News
WXXI Business Report: Survey shows disproportionate impact of COVID-19 pandemic on women

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 31, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT
wxxi_business_report_square_banner.jpg

In this week's WXXI Business Report:

  • A new study on the 'State of Work in Greater Rochester' aims to bring attention to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local workforce, particularly the disproportionate negative effects of the pandemic on women employees.
  • A class action lawsuit has been filed by two people against Barilla (which has facilities in Avon). The suit claims shoppers are being deceived about where the ingredients for Barilla pasta are sourced; the company disputes that.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman