WXXI Business Report: Survey shows disproportionate impact of COVID-19 pandemic on women
In this week's WXXI Business Report:
- A new study on the 'State of Work in Greater Rochester' aims to bring attention to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local workforce, particularly the disproportionate negative effects of the pandemic on women employees.
- A class action lawsuit has been filed by two people against Barilla (which has facilities in Avon). The suit claims shoppers are being deceived about where the ingredients for Barilla pasta are sourced; the company disputes that.