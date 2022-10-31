Employees at Rochester Rehabilitation Center help prepare medals to be awarded at the FISU World University Games

A local nonprofit has a key role in providing medals for the upcoming 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid and other parts of the North Country.

Rochester Rehabilitation Center, which provides a range of services for people with disabilities, is doing packaging work for about 700 New York-manufactured podium medals.

The organization’s president and CEO Mary Boatfield said that Rochester Rehabilitation has a goal of providing its workforce with inclusive opportunities.

“We have talented individuals, three at this time, who will be working on this project.,” said Boatfield. “All of our production team workers take great pride in their work. And they are just so honored and proud to be working on this project.”

There are also other Western New York connections to the World University Games, which take place in January. Flour City Craft Company of Rochester is the designer and creator of custom-made wooden boxes for the medals. The medal was designed by Sidekick Creative, a graphic design firm based in Glens Falls.

And the centerpiece of the medal features an inlaid, phosphorescent recycled glass medallion, that was engineered and produced in New York state in partnership with Alfred University.

FISU World University Games / provided Employees at the Rochester Rehabilitation Center box the medals that will be awarded during the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games.

Jon Lundin is a spokesman for the World University Games, and he said the employees from Rochester Rehabilitation can take pride in the worldwide impact of the games and the medals.

“The medals that these individuals are boxing, they’re not going to be just in the United States.,” Lundin said. “Athletes from around the globe will be carrying these medals home to them, whether they live in Germany or they live in Italy or Switzerland or Canada, United States. So it’s a great feeling to be partnering with the Rochester Rehabilitation Center.”

The upcoming FISU World University Games are billed as the world’s largest multi-sport winter collegiate competition.

The games are scheduled for January 12-22, 2023 in Lake Placid and nearby communities.