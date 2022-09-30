Monroe County superintendents weigh in on school safety practices

Superintendents around Monroe County say they are addressing school safety this year using a multitude of tactics.

During a panel discussion Friday, Fairport Superintendent Brett Provenzano said his staff members are updating district procedures to ensure physical safety is addressed. But empowering staff and students to take proactive measures ahead of a possible threat is just as important, he added.

“It’s about people, people caring about other people, reinforcing that restorative mindset,” Provenzano said. “Anything that's ever evolved, and we've intervened, that's been because people have taken the initiative taking the responsibility to take care of each other.”

West Irondequoit Superintendent Aaron Johnson was also part of the round table. He said when safety measures take students’ overall emotional well-being into account, they could potentially improve their capacity to learn.

“We're thinking about how we support high academic achievement, really exploring this understanding that that can't happen unless people are healthy, mentally well, and that they feel safe,” Johnson said.

The West Irondequoit district is taking more proactive measures this school year, Johnson said. That includes using computer software to detect keywords in searches as a “threat assessment” security measure.

Greece Superintendent Kathy Graupman said law enforcement is also a key partner for her school district. She said officers will sit in monthly committee meetings with school staff to “review” students who have been flagged for concerns.

“We've come to realize that we're never done,” Graupman said. “I think we recognize the importance of continuously reviewing our practices and improving on them every year and throughout the year.”