3-year-old boy wounded by gunfire in Rochester

Rochester Police say that a toddler was seriously wounded by gunfire on the northeast side of the city on Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 6:00 p.m. when officers in the area of North Clinton Avenue heard gunshots. Police say chased a suspect which led them to a house on Sullivan Street.

At the same time, a call was received from Rochester General Hospital about someone arriving by a private vehicle with a 3-year-old boy, who was shot at least once in the upper body.

The child was then taken by ambulance to Strong Hospital, where he was in surgery Wednesday night for what are considered life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have recovered at least 2 handguns during the investigation and multiple people were being detained.

The investigation showed that the young boy was inside of a parked car on North Clinton A e. and was caught in the crossfire of at least 2 different shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.