Fatal fire at Rochester high-rise building on Seneca Manor Drive

Rochester fire officials say that one man died in a fire at a high-rise apartment complex on Seneca Manor Drive on Tuesday night.

It happened at the Hudson Ridge Tower apartments and a 3rd alarm was called due to the location of the fire and the number of people who live in that building.

Fire officials say the fire damage was isolated to the one apartment but smoke and water damage affected other apartments on the 11th floor, where the fire broke out.

Firefighters responded after an automatic alarm was activated at about 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. While crews were responding they also received multiple calls from drivers on Route 104 reporting heavy black smoke coming from the upper floors of the building.

Firefighters found a lot of heat and smoke when they got to the 11th floor, and while extinguishing the fire found the victim in an apartment. No other tenants were injured and no firefighters were injured. The name of the man who died has not been released yet.

18 other people had to leave their apartments and the Red Cross will help find them a place to stay.

There’s no word yet on a cause for the fire.

