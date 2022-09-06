Brighton Food Cupboard sees sharp increase in demand for supplies

The needs at a large, local foodbank are increasing, and inflation is likely a big factor behind that. That’s according to Dee Schwartz, who is Chief Program Officers of Aging, Essential & Inclusion Services at Jewish Family Services and oversees the Brighton Food Cupboard.

She noted that the demand for assistance from that food bank has increased 20% percent in the past month, and that is largely related to people getting squeezed by higher prices for food and other items.

“We do have quite a few people that are on fixed incomes, so, older adults, people that are on disability; so their income does not change, yet the food costs are increasing,” said Schwartz. “But also, this last probably three weeks, we are seeing phone call after phone call with young kids that are saying,’ I can’t afford food, I can’t afford school supplies, I can’t afford clothes.’”

And Schwartz said that the Brighton Food Cupboard has also seen a decline in food donations recently.

“It’s not on their radar as much, maybe because they too are struggling with trying to get food into their homes. So our donations are down, and our food need is increasing. We do have food, so I don’t want to say that we don’t, but it’s not keeping up with the demand,” added Schwartz.

Jewish Family Services has also launched their Hunger Action Campaign to encourage individuals and organizations to collect and donate food.

The Brighton Food Cupboard helps people in Brighton and also parts of Rochester.

