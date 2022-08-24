‘It’s time to move onto the next chapter of my life’: Paladino appears to concede NY-23 GOP primary

After initially alleging irregularities in the Republican primary for New York’s 23rd Congressional District, Carl Paladino appeared to concede the race to Nick Langworthy Wednesday afternoon.

Eileen Koteras Elibol / Buffalo Toronto Public Media Carl Paladino speaks at a rally for then-candidate Donald Trump at Buffalo's Key Bank Center April 18, 2016.

“It is time to move onto the next chapter of my life,” Paladino said in a written statement. “I am forever grateful for this community. I will always advocate for Western New York.”

Paladino, the longtime Buffalo real estate developer, earned 46.9% of the vote, compared to 51.1% for Langworthy, the state’s GOP chair.

Paladino led the race for much of Tuesday evening, carried by a large victory in the Erie County portion of the newly redrawn district. However, Langworthy stormed back, winning all six of the other counties in the district’s Southern Tier.

Paladino left his Orchard Park watch party without addressing the media or his supporters. His campaign spokesperson Vish Burra said early Wednesday morning that they were looking into “statistical irregularities in multiple counties.”

However, with Paladino’s statement Wednesday afternoon, it appears that effort has been dropped.

