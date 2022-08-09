© 2022 WXXI News
Local News

Rochester Police investigate shooting death of a 16-year-old

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published August 9, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT
File photo

RPD says that they got the call about the teen shot on Pennsylvania Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday when they were investigating another shooting on North St. at the David F, Gantt R-Center.

That shooting victim was a 45-year-old man who had non-life threatening injuries.

While officers were investigating that incident, they responded to Pennsylvania Avenue and found the 16-year-old who had an apparent gunshot wound to the body. Police, fire and ambulance crews tried life saving measures but the youth was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Police do not believe the two shootings are connected, but the investigation continues and anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call 911.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
