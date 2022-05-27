Teachers are being investigated over allegedly racist text messages they sent about their students

Staff members at School 17 in Rochester have been placed on leave and face firing for allegedly racist texts about their students, Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said in a statement Friday.

“I am horrified at the racist and demeaning references and language used to describe children... our children!” Myers-Small wrote in a statement. “Our scholars have experienced tremendous trauma, specifically over the past two years."

The statement says staff may be fired for the text messages.

In an email shared with WXXI News, a parent says the incident took place last Friday, but they only learned about it on Tuesday. WXXI News is withholding the name of the parent pending an interview.

"My daughter told me that students were advised not to share the incident with their parents because the school needed to deal with it first,” the parent said.

According to the parent, a teacher gave them their phone to make a TikTok video. The parent says the students saw a group chat notification that mentioned a student by name.

The parent said that's when students discovered a thread of “hateful, threatening and overall disgusting” text messages.

School 17 is a pre-k through 8th grade school on Orchard St. D&C education reporter Justin Murphy reports the school district has confirmed the identities of five of the six teachers, naming Abby Bardanis, Jorge Degro, Samantha DiNoto, Derek Kelly and Alicia Renner.

In her statement, Myers-Small said words matter, promising zero tolerance for abusive language.

"Behaviors and mindsets that humiliate and devalue our scholars and their families is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," she wrote.

In a Facebook livestream video, city school board member Beatriz LeBron said she is disappointed in how the incident was initially handled. She said to expect it will be handled differently going forward but wouldn’t give details.

“No adult, no educated adult, should be talking about our kids in the way that these messages are being reflected,” LeBron said. “If you don’t want to work with our kids, nobody is forcing you to.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.