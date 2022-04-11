National Science Foundation Director tours the University of Rochester; Sen. Schumer pushes Rochester as a 'tech research hub'

The Director of the National Science Foundation came to the University of Rochester on Monday to tour its research facilities and meet with scientists and students.

Sethuraman Panchanathan was invited to the university by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was also on Monday’s tour, and U of R President Sarah Manglesdorf.

Panchanathan said that he very impressed by what he found in Rochester.

“I’m just blown away by the level of talent, ideas and the innovation environment that Rochester has,” said Panchanathan. “And the University of Rochester being a leading university, we all know that in the nation, and now you look at RIT and Monroe Community College, this is a crucible of innovation.”

Schumer is promoting his U.S. Innovation and Competition Act which he said would make significant investments in federal research and development. Schumer said Rochester and upstate new York are well positioned to compete for that investments.

The New York Democrat said that the Act he is pushing for would “significantly scale support for research hubs like Rochester to ensure the nation remains on the cutting edge of new innovation.”

Manglesdorf was thrilled to have the NSF Director in Rochester on Monday, and she said that it meant a lot to the students as well.

“It’s such great affirmation of what we already knew, but I’m glad to know that he sees it. And having him here means the world to our students.“