Two Rochester area Starbucks become the first local stores in that chain to unionize

Workers at two Starbucks stores in Rochester have voted to unionize.

The National Labor Relations board on Thursday counted the mail-in ballots for the Mt. Hope Avenue Store (which is now closed for renovations until May), and the new Starbucks on Monroe Ave. in the Whole Foods Plaza.

The vote to be represented by Workers United was approved at the Mt. Hope store in a 13 – 11 vote, making it the first Rochester-area Starbucks to unionize.

Workers at the new Starbucks on Monroe Ave. in the Whole Foods Plaza voted 10 – 3 to unionize.

There has been a nationwide push to organize the coffee shop chain, and even a Starbucks in Seattle, where the coffee chain originated, voted last month to unionize.

Employees from Starbucks in Rochester and Buffalo had indicated in late January they would be continuing efforts to unionize, when baristas, or “partners” as they are called, brought up issues around health and safety protocols and transparency over salary changes.

At that time, a Starbucks spokesperson said that the company meets or exceeds COVID-19 protocols and respects the rights of employees to organization.

The spokesperson also said that Starbucks wages have been bumped up in recent months to rates ranging from $15 to $23 per hour at stores across the country.

Also on Thursday, workers at a 6th Buffalo-area store also voted to unionize.

This is a developing story; check back for more details throughout the day.