One person killed in Clinton Ave. triple shooting

Rochester Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northeast side on Wednesday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near North Clinton Avenue and Rialto Street.

Police were alerted through ShotSpotter as well as phone calls from nearby residents.

When officers got there, they found two adult males who had been shot at least once. One man was declared dead at the scene. The other is being treated at Strong Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police say a third adult male arrived at Rochester General Hospital with what appears to be a non-life threatening injury from at least one gunshot wound.

There are no suspects in custody yet, and no word yet on a motive.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, RPD says that a man who was stabbed just a few blocks away at about 12:45pm Wednesday near Joseph Ave. and Pardee Street is being treated for potentially life threatening injuries.

Police say preliminarily, it appears that man, who is in his 30s, was stabbed during an altercation inside a store in the 800 block of Joseph Ave. There is no word yet of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email: MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.