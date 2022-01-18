Union local says tentative deal reached on new contract with Frontier Communications

About 300 local Frontier Communications workers will not be going on strike, as they had said they would do late last week if they didn’t get a fair contract.

That’s according to John Pusloskie, president of Local 1170 of the Communications Workers of America in Rochester, who said that the union reached a tentative deal with management Sunday night on a new three-year contract.

Pusloskie said the union leaders are happy with key provisions in this agreement.

“The union achieved its objectives: fair wages, adding jobs in our construction department of the Rochester community for fiber buildout, and maintained our benefits,” said Pusloskie, “so the members and the union officers are very happy with this agreement.”

Specifics of the contract have not been released yet, until after the union membership is informed about the terms.

Pusloskie said it is a three-year pact, which is retroactive to June 2020, and the rank-and-file members will vote on it later this week.

Those employees include outside technicians, line personnel and commercial support representatives.

Pusloskie said the contract also affects several other union locals in New York and Connecticut.

There has been no comment so far on the union talks or the tentative contract from Frontier Communications.