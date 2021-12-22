© 2021 WXXI News
Pittsford schools closing a day early for recess due to staffing and illness issues

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 22, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST
The Pittsford Central School District will be closed on Thursday due to staffing issues surrounding open positions, and illness, (particularly in the Transportation Department).

Officials said the illness issues include COVID-related absences.

Recess for the holidays was to begin on Friday, and now it will begin a day early. On Thursday there will be no school in Pittsford and staff should not report.

The COVID-19 test kit distribution scheduled for Thursday will now happen on Wednesday, December 22.

Pittsford will resume in-person learning on Monday, January 3. Superintendent Michael Pero said that, “Hopefully, this will allow out students, staff and families precious time in preparation for a healthy holiday recess.”

