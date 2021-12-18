Southwest Airlines adds nonstop service from Rochester to Chicago

Southwest Airlines will add nonstop service from the Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport to Chicago Midway International Airport starting June 5, 2022.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello made the announcement on Saturday and said that, “Chicago is ROC’s 6th largest market and new nonstop service on Southwest to Chicago Midway (MDW) will bring an additional 40% seat capacity to the Chicago-Rochester market.”

Bello added that connecting through Chicago Midway will also bring nearly 20 new one-stop destinations for passengers from Rochester to connect to.

Nonstop service on Southwest Airlines from Rochester to Chicago Midway will be offered twice daily, except for Saturdays. Passengers can begin booking tickets today online at www.southwest.com for the period of June 5, 2022 through September 5, 2022.

Bello’s statement said that “strong passenger support of these non-stop flights demonstrates that our community can support additional non-stop service in the future.”