© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Monroe County Legislature easily passes 2022 budget

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 15, 2021 at 12:49 AM EST
legislature2_chamber.jpg
File photo
/

The Monroe County Legislature easily approved the 2022 county budget on Tuesday night. The $1.28 billion spending plan was approved by a vote of 27-2.

The budget calls for reducing the county property tax by about seven cents per $1,000 of assessed value, but anticipates an increase in the tax levy due to rising property values across the county.

County Executive Adam Bello said that the budget reduces the property tax rate to the lowest rate since 2003, and allocates additional funding to the Sheriff’s Office, Public Safety Department and the District Attorney’s Office.

Bello said it also continues investments in county parks, pushes ahead with the ongoing renovation of the Seneca Park Zoo and better supports small and mid-sized arts and cultural organizations. He said the budget “recognizes the stresses our community faces,” and called it a “responsible, realistic and common sense spending plan.”

The Majority Leader on the Monroe County Legislature, Steve Brew praised the “bi-partisan improvements” made to the budget which include two amendments that he backed.

One of them adds some positions and increases wages for county staff, the other adds positions requested by the District Attorney, to provide three Special Assistant District positions to provide additional support towards addressing the record number of homicides in the city this year.

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman