Livingston County won't enforce new state mandate on masks

New York state’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces and businesses began on Monday, but some county officials around the state say they will not enforce it.

That now includes Livingston County. Its Board of Supervisors Chairman, Dave LeFeber released a statement Monday on behalf of the full board, stating that any mandate of this type should come with assistance from the state.

“We don’t also have the resources, there’s nothing provided from the state to help us enforce this,” said Leber. “And earlier on, in December, the state talked about it being kind of a county by county decision, they changed their position on that. We just feel that it’s just going too far.”

LeFeber said that instead, efforts at the county level will continue to be in the areas of mental health services, public health messaging, vaccine advocacy and other related pandemic response services.

LeFeber said that complaints about issues related to masks and business mandates will be forwarded to the NY State Health Department for any enforcement consideration.

Last Friday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza issued a statement after Hochul’s directive on masks was released. That statement from the two county officials said that it was in line with the state of emergency in effect in Monroe County.

Bello’s statement said that the county is prepared to provide any needed support to the business community once the county gets full details about the new measures.

But there has been no word yet from Monroe County on any potential enforcement of the new mandate.

Under the mandate, businesses can either require proof of vaccination for entry or ensure all patrons two years and older wear a mask. Violators could face civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $1,000.

The new mask mandate applies to both patrons and staff and will be in effect from Monday to Jan. 15, after which the state will reevaluate.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

