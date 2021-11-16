U.S., Canada agree to restart NEXUS applications

There's been another tiny shift in reopening the border between the U.S. and Canada, with the two countries agreeing to restart applications for the NEXUS or FAST passes on the American side.

The process formally restarts in two weeks. In the tangled process of reopening the border, the Canadian application offices won't be opened. However, people can come from Canada into the U.S. to go through the process, as long as they meet the admission rules.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the process might be slow, since there are a lot of applications in a backlog. Those who already have the cards can use them if they meet border rules.

"A step toward normalcy, but we still have a long way to go," said Rep. Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo). "These borders should have been opened six months ago because we have followed the science and the science says that if you're fully vaccinated, whether it's 10% of your population or 80% of your population, you should be able to travel across the border."

Higgins said the border not only needs to reopen to pre-pandemic rules, but to the rules which existed before 9/11.

"There has never been a problem at the United States and Canadian border. We are deeply dependent on each other for our economic viability and our life quality and we have a long way to go," Higgins said.

When President Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet on Thursday, reopening the border is almost certainly going to be discussed because it's interfering with the economic interdependency of the two countries.

