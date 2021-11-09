Gallery at Strong Museum highlights foster children in need of parents

In honor of national adoption month, Children Awaiting Parents is hosting an event to highlight kids in Monroe County's foster care system. 20 children will be featured in this year's Judge Wagner Heart Gallery at the Strong Museum. Named after children advocate and former New York State, the Heart Gallery is a national event created to increase the number of adoptive families for children in need of homes. A virtual gallery was held last year due to the pandemic.

Executive director Lauri McKnight said the pandemic stalled many adoptions, and people must understand that there are still many children in need of families.

"During 2020, we only saw four adoptions. And that was only because those kids were already in those homes. We were able to go forward by zoom with the adoption, but it very much impacted placements, connections and matching children and families. As well as of course, you can imagine funding, McKnight said."

The Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System (AFCARS) reported over 400,000 kids in the US living in foster care in 2019.

Highlighting children is what Children Awaiting parents has done since 1972. The former Council of Adoptive Parents published their first CAP book featuring photos of adoptable children. Today, profiles of children are featured in an online gallery.

Mcknight said the CAP book and galleries have helped create public awareness, and some children have been adopted as a result.

"We had a dad come from New York City to visit with one of our children, and that placement occurred afterwards, said Mcknight. "So while it doesn't mean everyone will end up with an adoptive family, it least provides them more opportunity to be (adopted)."

The Judge Wagner Heart Gallery reception will be held at the Strong Museum of Play on Friday, November 19, at 6 p.m. Family Court attorney Nicole Bayly will be a guest speaker.

Bayly has fostered and adopted several children over the last 22 years. She said it's essential for young people to have a safe place to call home.

"You don't have to be perfect to be a parent. None of us are perfect. You have to commit to loving a child with everything you have. That's enough if you are willing,” said Bayly.