At long last, new ATMs coming to the Public Market

For loyal patrons of the Rochester Public Market, the dance at the market’s antiquated ATM terminals is a frustratingly familiar one:

The swipe of a bank card is greeted with an error message. So are the second and the third and the fourth swipes, until the machine surrenders to its incompetence and flashes “out of order” across the screen. So, it’s on to the next terminal, only to begin the incessant card-swiping routine all over again.

But that plight may be soon coming to an end. This month, Rochester City Council will vote to ink a deal with Sundberg ATM to provide new machines at the market and the new International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue.

“We’re thinking this is overdue for whole new equipment and a much better level of maintaining equipment at the market,” said Jim Farr, director of the Public Market. “I know it’s been frustrating at times for some of the customers at the market, and it’s been frustrating to us as well.”

The current vendor at the market is ATM Systems LLC. Farr said the first few years with the company were successful, and things only got choppy with service recently. The company has a five-year contract.

“They gave us good service for many years,” Farr said. “Only in the last year or so has it been sketchy, and we knew the contract was coming up for re-advertisement, so we tried to work through it.”

The city invited eight ATM providers to bid on the contract, according to the legislation for the new deal. Sundberg was picked from three submissions, the other two being Jimmy Tobie and International Kiosk Systems. The initial contract with Sundberg will last for one year, with an option to extend for up to an additional four years. Transaction fees are expected to be $2.95.

How many ATM kiosks will be installed at the market will ultimately be up to Sundberg.

City Council is scheduled to vote on the legislation at its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 15.

Until then, Public Market patrons would be wise to hit the bank before making their Saturday shopping trip.

Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. He can be reached at (585) 775-9692 or gino@rochester-citynews.com.