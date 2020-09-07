Mayor Warren says ignore President Trump's tweet about protests

A tweet from President Donald Trump on Monday is already getting a lot of reaction on social media and a statement issued by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

Trump’s tweet says that, “Rochester N.Y., Brooklyn N.Y., Portland - All had bad nights, all weakly run by Radical Left Democrat Governors and Mayors! Get the picture?”

But Sunday night saw a peaceful night of protest in Rochester as more than 1,000 people marched to an area near the Public Safety Building, as they continue to call for change in the wake of the death last March of Daniel Prude, who died while being restrained on the pavement on Jefferson Avenue.

Rochester Police put out a statement early Monday morning, noting that:

“There are no arrests to report. The Rochester Police Department would like to thank our local and state law enforcement partners for their assistance and a special thanks to Dr. Myra Brown and a group of community elders for keeping the protest safe and allowing everyone’s voice to be heard.”

Mayor Lovely Warren also issued this statement:

“Last night the world saw the true spirit of Rochester. Over 1000 people came together in solidarity to remember the life of Daniel Prude and call for the change that is needed to overcome structural and institutional racism. I am grateful to Pastor Myra Brown, our community elders, and the leaders of the local Black Lives Matter movement for helping ensure calm while making their message heard.

I am also glad that our Rochester Police Department and Chief Singletary followed my edict to adopt a smaller and more restrained posture. It is clear to me that their actions were crucial to the peace we saw last night.

Lastly, I ask that all involved ignore the commentary from the President. It is clear is his only desire is to bait people to act with hate and incite violence that he believes will benefit him politically. We will not give him what he wants. We will continue to act with grace and do the work necessary improve Rochester and our entire community.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor, tweeted Monday morning that, “Sadly for this President, a peaceful protest is a 'bad night' -- he thrives on anarchy and stokes the flames of division.,” and she also tweeted that, “We know you thrive on anarchy and seek to fan the flames of hate, but Sunday night's protest in Rochester was described as peaceful by both demonstrators and RPD — Knock it off and get to work, Mr President.”