Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Cargo jet goes off runway at the Rochester Airport; no injuries.

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published June 5, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT
A cargo jet went off a runway at the Greater Rochester International Airport on Friday morning, briefly halting air traffic at the airport .

It happened just after 9:00 a.m., when a 737 DHL cargo plane operated by Kalitta Air went off a runway onto the grass as it was preparing for takeoff.

There were two pilots on board, neither was injured.  Both runways at the airport were temporarily closed  because of where the airplane was located.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
