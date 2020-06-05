Cargo jet goes off runway at the Rochester Airport; no injuries.

A cargo jet went off a runway at the Greater Rochester International Airport on Friday morning, briefly halting air traffic at the airport .

It happened just after 9:00 a.m., when a 737 DHL cargo plane operated by Kalitta Air went off a runway onto the grass as it was preparing for takeoff.

There were two pilots on board, neither was injured. Both runways at the airport were temporarily closed because of where the airplane was located.