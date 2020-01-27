© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Brockport diversity officer makes first public statements after firing

WXXI News | By James Brown
Published January 27, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST
SUNY Brockport logo

The former chief diversity officer at The College at Brockport who was fired Friday issued his first public statement on the matter Monday.

Cephas Archie received a wave of support from people across the community, including East High Superintendent Shaun Nelms and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren. Students and community members protested on campus and online using the hashtag #weseeyou, or the phrase: "We stand with Dr. Archie."

Archie thanked them for their support and said their voices are being heard. He also said that “the true measure of a leader is the ability to inspire others to carry it forward” and noted that “if it was me today, tomorrow it could be you.” 

It’s still unclear why Archie was fired. Officials at the college won’t comment on personnel matters. 

As of Monday, Lorraine Acker has been named interim chief diversity officer. The college has said it will seek a permanent replacement.

Statement of Dr. Cephas Archie by WXXI News on Scribd

