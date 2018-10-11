NYS Board of Elections warns of scam calls

The New York State Board of Elections is warning the public to be aware that scammers are contacting people via phone calls and text messages in an attempt to get personal information.

Elections’ officials say that so far, the scam calls and texts have originated from the 607 area code and have been reported in Chemung and Stueben Counties:

The New York State Board of Elections offers the following tips:

• Do not respond to any phone call or text message offering to register you over the phone;

• Do not provide personal information over the phone or via text message;

• New York State does not allow voter registration by phone;

• Check if you are registered to vote at: https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/ .

• If you are not registered to vote, print out and complete a voter registration form.

Go to: http://www.elections.ny.gov/VotingRegister.html#VoteRegForm

The deadline to register to vote in the November 6, 2018 general election is October 12, 2018. You can submit a voter registration form in-person at your local Board of Elections or put it in the mail no later than October 12, 2018.