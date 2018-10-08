© 2021 WXXI News
Suffrage leader nearly lost to history is remembered in Greece

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published October 8, 2018 at 12:55 PM EDT
BrooksGreenleaf.jpg
Beth Adams/WXXI News
/

The Rochester Finger Lakes region was the epicenter of the suffragist movement in the 19th century.  Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Lucretia Mott are the names that quickly roll off the tongue of any historian or third grade student.

But another woman who made significant contributions to the cause is a name you may have never heard: Jean Brooks Greenleaf. 

This morning, members of the Greece Historical Society did their part to change that.

An historic marker was unveiled at the site of what was once the summer home of Jean Brooks Greenleaf and her family.  It's near the northern driveway of Lake Shore Country Club.

Click on the LISTEN link above to hear more about Brooks Greenleaf and the critical role she played in the movement that won women the right to vote.

