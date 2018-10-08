Suffrage leader nearly lost to history is remembered in Greece

The Rochester Finger Lakes region was the epicenter of the suffragist movement in the 19th century. Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Lucretia Mott are the names that quickly roll off the tongue of any historian or third grade student.

But another woman who made significant contributions to the cause is a name you may have never heard: Jean Brooks Greenleaf.

This morning, members of the Greece Historical Society did their part to change that.

An historic marker was unveiled at the site of what was once the summer home of Jean Brooks Greenleaf and her family. It's near the northern driveway of Lake Shore Country Club.

