WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will pardon Susan B. Anthony, a leader in the women's suffrage movement, who was arrested for…
This year’s observances of Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday celebration and the centenary of the 19th Amendment are momentous events, but at first...
Efforts are underway to create an online database with an interactive map of suffragists’ gravesites across New York State.The idea comes from Linda…
About 2,000 people braved bitterly cold temperatures and snow for a rally and march in Seneca Falls on Saturday.The event was part of three days of…
Organizers say this year, Rochester and the Finger Lakes region will be the center of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th…
The Rochester Finger Lakes region was the epicenter of the suffragist movement in the 19th century. Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Lucretia…