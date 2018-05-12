Schumer says Bills' training camp at St. John Fisher will contine

The Buffalo Bills plan to continue holding training camp at St. John Fisher College. That according to Senator Chuck Schumer, who released this statement on Friday:

“I’ve spoken to the Bills and they have assured me that they love hosting training camp at St. John Fisher and with four more years left on the current agreement they have no plans to make a change.”

There has been speculation their stay in Pittsford might be shortened with the recent resignation of team president Russ Brandon, who is an alum of the school.

Bob Duffy, the President and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, says he’s thrilled to see the relationship continue.

“The Buffalo Bills are really a big part of our region , our region’s pride, it has economic impacts, great sense of regional pride and I’m speaking as a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan. I could not be happier with the Pegulas’ decision to keep the camp at St. John Fisher,” Duffy told WXXI News.

He says having a pro sports team in the area, even for just part of the year, helps when the Chamber and other organizations try to attract people and businesses to the region.

“It is a selling point; professional sports do make a big difference. Hockey, football, baseball and the Buffalo Bills are just a mainstay here,” Duffy said.

Kim Pegula, who is now heading up the Bills and the Sabres organizations, grew up in nearby Fairport.