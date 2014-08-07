WATCH: Gatumba Massacre Anniversary, Historic Drinking Fountain & Cycling for ALS

http://youtu.be/bip3m0Xbpuc

On this week’s edition of Need to Know, the month of August marks the 10th anniversary of the Gatumba Massacre in the central African nation of Burundi. We talk with two local Congolese sisters who share their refugee experiences and fight to seek justice and bring awareness to the rebel attacks.

Also on the show, an outdoor public water fountain in Rochester serves as a symbol of liberty, equality and humanity. We take a look at the story behind the Miss Jane Pittman Public Drinking Fountain.

And, one Rochester woman is pedaling more than 3,000 miles across the country to bring awareness for ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, in honor of her late mother.