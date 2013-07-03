Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Former Syracuse Assistant Basketball Coach Drops Lawsuit Against ESPN
Attorneys for Former Syracuse assistant basketball coach Bernie Fine say he's dropping his defamation lawsuit against ESPN.
Fine was suing over broadcasts aired by ESPN. The broadcaster reported claims by two former ball boys that Fine molested them more than two decades ago. Fine was fired in November of 2011, days after the broadcasts.
He was never charged and has maintained his innocence.