Need to Know Rochester - May 24, 2013
On this edition of Need to Know Rochester:
- A look at the potential charter school boom in Monroe County and how that may impact students and the Rochester City School District
- A profile of Hope Hall, a local private school that caters to students with special learning needs
- A new behind-the-scenes look at sculptor Albert Paley’s latest work