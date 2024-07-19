LIVE UPDATES
Worldwide internet outage affecting some local systems
An internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world and in the Rochester region.
According to the Associated Press, problems are continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
Airlines in the United States, Europe, Australia and India were reporting problems, with some flights grounded. Retail outlets, banks, railway companies and hospitals in several parts of the world were also affected.
Some URMC offices to open late because of CrowdStrike outage; RRH reports minimal issues
The University of Rochester Medical Center is also dealing with complications from the global CrowdStrike IT outage.
The health care system said in a news release that multiple computers that support clinical care are down, but a fix has been issued and its IT team is working to reinstate all affected systems "with a focus on maintaining patient care."
It also said that its medical record system has not been affected — that includes the MyChart system and app — and that as of 9 a.m., emergency and inpatient care at Strong Memorial Hospital was continuing without interruption.
In a separate statement, URMC said that as of 9 a.m., emergency and inpatient care at Highland Hospital is also continuing without interruption
URMC said there will be delays in opening many urgent care centers, lab draw stations, ambulatory practices, and patient call centers, and that it's working to restore full operations as soon as possible. It will post frequent updates on MyChart, UR Medicine social media accounts, and the URMC Newsroom page during the day.
In a statement, Rochester Regional Health said the outage has had minimal effect on its system.
"All RRH hospitals and outpatient sites are fully operational," the statement said. "Patients with scheduled procedures and appointments should continue with those as planned. If you have any questions, please contact your provider’s office.”
Several Monroe County facilities closed
Monroe County released this statement on Friday morning:
The County continues to work on the impact of the global CrowdStrike Windows outage on county functions. 9-1-1 and emergency communications are operating with back-up systems. If you call 9-1-1 and the call is not answered immediately, do not hang up as the calls are answered in order.
The following county facilities are closed to the public today:
- The County Office Building
- The County Clerk’s Office
- All Department of Motor Vehicles branches
- Department of Human Services, 111 Westfall Road
- Department of Public Health public facing operations, including Vital Records and all health clinics
- Anyone requiring assistance or emergency housing can call DHS at 585-442-1742
The following county functions are operating:
- The Monroe County Court System, all jurors should report
- Seneca Park Zoo
- County Parks
- Department of Transportation
- Medical Examiner’s Office
- Department of Environmental Services
- Probation
- Monroe Community Hospital
Some flights at Rochester airport canceled
Locally, there were at least a few flights, mainly involving Delta and American, that were canceled Friday morning at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, although it wasn’t immediately known if that was directly related to the Microsoft outage.
United Airlines reportedly was having some problems in various locations as well.
The local airport is open, but people should check their flights for any cancelations or delays.