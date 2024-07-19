Worldwide internet outage affecting some local systems

The University of Rochester Medical Center is also dealing with complications from the global CrowdStrike IT outage.

The health care system said in a news release that multiple computers that support clinical care are down, but a fix has been issued and its IT team is working to reinstate all affected systems "with a focus on maintaining patient care."

It also said that its medical record system has not been affected — that includes the MyChart system and app — and that as of 9 a.m., emergency and inpatient care at Strong Memorial Hospital was continuing without interruption.

In a separate statement, URMC said that as of 9 a.m., emergency and inpatient care at Highland Hospital is also continuing without interruption

URMC said there will be delays in opening many urgent care centers, lab draw stations, ambulatory practices, and patient call centers, and that it's working to restore full operations as soon as possible. It will post frequent updates on MyChart, UR Medicine social media accounts, and the URMC Newsroom page during the day.

In a statement, Rochester Regional Health said the outage has had minimal effect on its system.

"All RRH hospitals and outpatient sites are fully operational," the statement said. "Patients with scheduled procedures and appointments should continue with those as planned. If you have any questions, please contact your provider’s office.”