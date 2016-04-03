Misdemeanor DUII Charge For Abby Wambach

Pittsford native and retired soccer star Abby Wambach faces a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in Portland, Oregon.

Portland Police say that late Saturday night, one of their sergeants stopped a vehicle after observing the driver fail to stop for a red light.

The sergeant talked with the 35 year old Wambach, and saw signs she was under the influence of alcohol.

Police say Wambach failed field sobriety tests and, based on the test failure and other indicators of impairment, was arrested on a charge Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) - Alcohol.

Wambach was taken to a county jail, processed, and then released on her own recognizance.

Authorities say Wambach was polite and cooperative throughout the investigation.

Wambach is a winner of Olympic and FIFA world player of the year titles. She retired from the U.S. women's national soccer team at the end of last year.

Wambach has lived in Portland since buying a house there in 2012. Wambach made a statement about the arrest on her Facebook page, saying that:

"Last night I was arrested for DUII in Portland after dinner at a friend's house. Those that know me, know that I have always demanded excellence from myself. I have let myself and others down. I take full responsibility for my actions. This is all on me. I promise that I will do whatever it takes to ensure that my horrible mistake is never repeated. I am so sorry to my family, friends, fans and those that look to follow a better example."

One of Wambach's sponsors, MINI USA, said Sunday night it was withdrawing ads for the automobile that feature Wambach.



``This behavior is against the values we promote as an organization and the safety of everyone on the road is a priority here at MINI. Because of this, we are re-evaluating her association with the brand and are pulling content that individually features Abby from our marketing,'' the company said in a statement. ``We will continue to assess the situation and weigh our options.''



