DA To Challenge Insanity Judgement

WARSAW (AP) Two doctors say a woman from Wyoming County is incompetent to stand trial for killing her farmer husband and burying his body in a manure pile.

Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen disputed the judgment of the doctors hired by the defense who said 48-year-old Charlene Mess of Attica was unfit for trial. Prosecutors will argue their side at a hearing Dec. 14 in Wyoming County Court.

Mess can only be declared incompetent for trial by a judge.

Searchers found the body of 52-year-old Douglas Mess on the couple's Attica farm in April after his son reported him missing. Investigators say he was killed by a .22-caliber rifle shot to the back of his head and buried under three feet of manure.

