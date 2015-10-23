Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
DA To Challenge Insanity Judgement
WARSAW (AP) Two doctors say a woman from Wyoming County is incompetent to stand trial for killing her farmer husband and burying his body in a manure pile.
Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen disputed the judgment of the doctors hired by the defense who said 48-year-old Charlene Mess of Attica was unfit for trial. Prosecutors will argue their side at a hearing Dec. 14 in Wyoming County Court.
Mess can only be declared incompetent for trial by a judge.
Searchers found the body of 52-year-old Douglas Mess on the couple's Attica farm in April after his son reported him missing. Investigators say he was killed by a .22-caliber rifle shot to the back of his head and buried under three feet of manure.