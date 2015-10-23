© 2021 WXXI News
DA To Challenge Insanity Judgement

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published October 23, 2015 at 6:37 PM EDT
WARSAW (AP) Two doctors say a woman from Wyoming County is incompetent to stand trial for killing her farmer husband and burying his body in a manure pile.

Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen disputed the judgment of the doctors hired by the defense who said 48-year-old Charlene Mess of Attica was unfit for trial. Prosecutors will argue their side at a hearing Dec. 14 in Wyoming County Court.

Mess can only be declared incompetent for trial by a judge.

Searchers found the body of 52-year-old Douglas Mess on the couple's Attica farm in April after his son reported him missing. Investigators say he was killed by a .22-caliber rifle shot to the back of his head and buried under three feet of manure.
 

Associated Press
