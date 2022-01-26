© 2022 WXXI News
Inclusion Desk

Inclusion Desk Forum: The Arts

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published January 26, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST
Justin Rielly and Jeff Spevak
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Justin Rielly and Jeff Spevak

Join WXXI Arts and Life Editor Jeff Spevak on Wednesday, January 26 at 2 p.m. for a Facebook Live discussion with local artists with disabilities.

"The Inclusion Desk Forum: The Arts" features actor Race Eberhardt who has Down syndrome, visual artist and singer Anne Loyster who has cerebral palsy, and writer-director-actor Justin Rielly who has Asperger syndrome. They talk with Spevak about their work and creative process.

To watch the broadcast, click here.

This conversation is part of Move to Include, a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation, and Dialogue on Disability Week, a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

Inclusion Desk
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
