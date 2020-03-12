We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.
Bioethicist: Coronavirus containment must balance personal freedom, public health
As COVID-19 spreads, efforts to contain it are running into ethical dilemmas. WXXI health reporter Brett Dahlberg looks at the balance between personal freedom and public health with University of Rochester Medical Center bioethicist Margie Hodges Shaw.