Coronavirus News
We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.

Bioethicist: Coronavirus containment must balance personal freedom, public health

WXXI News
Published March 12, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT
University of Rochester
Marjorie Hodges Shaw is an Assistant Professor and Director of the Law and Bioethics Theme at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry.

As COVID-19 spreads, efforts to contain it are running into ethical dilemmas. WXXI health reporter Brett Dahlberg looks at the balance between personal freedom and public health with University of Rochester Medical Center bioethicist Margie Hodges Shaw.

