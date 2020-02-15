Coronavirus quarantines continue to grow in Monroe County

More people have entered voluntary quarantine for coronavirus monitoring in Monroe County. None of them shows any symptoms of illness.

There are now nine people quarantining themselves in Monroe County after returning from China.

The public health department said the isolation is voluntary, but everyone under quarantine has been cooperating with government requests.

Under voluntary quarantine, people are taking their temperatures and checking in with the health department every day.

Federal guidelines indicate that people should stay in isolation for two weeks after leaving China.

The state health department said Thursday that more than 350 people who live in the state outside of New York City have been asked to self-quarantine.

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed anywhere in the state, but the county public health department stressed that flu continues to be a local threat. The number of confirmed flu cases in Monroe County has doubled over the last month. Five local people have died of the flu this season.