© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Young "Scientists" Investigate Water Quality Issues at Ontario Beach

WXXI News
Published July 30, 2013 at 2:24 PM EDT
no-swim-2_edit.jpg
www.greenquinte.com
/

    

Today, local teens are hitting the beach for more than just a little "fun in the sun."

They're participating in a study to investigate an ongoing problem in the community, the water. 

Tags

Arts & LifeLake Ontario1