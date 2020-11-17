Absentee ballots make a difference in a couple of Monroe County races

The Monroe County Board of Elections released the vote count of absentee and affidavit ballots on Tuesday night. Added to the machine totals from election night on Nov. 3, some races did see leads evaporate.

Jen Lunsford, the Democratic challenger for the 135th Assembly District seat, narrowly defeated the Republican incumbent, Mark Johns, by 684 votes, according to the unofficial results released Tuesday.

The race for Monroe County Surrogate Court saw a change. Republican Elena Cariola was leading Democrat Christopher Ciaccio, but with Tuesday night’s ballots added, Ciaccio is the apparent winner, in a relatively close contest, winning by 2,970 votes.

In State Senate races, Democrat Samra Brouk widened her lead over Republican Chris Missick in the 55th district, maintaining her win by more than 26,000 votes.

In the 56th State Senate District, Democrat Jeremy Cooney is the apparent winner with a 14,000 vote lead ovver Republican Mike Barry.

There were no changes in leads for other local Assembly candidates. Democrat Harry Bronson will keep his seat in the 138th district; Republican Josh Jensen is still the winner in the 134th Assembly District and Democrat Sarah Clark will take the 136th Assembly District.

In the Monroe County Clerk race, incumbent Democrat Jamie Romeo increased her margin of victory over Republican Karla Boyce by more than 55,000 votes.