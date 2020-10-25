Record numbers of early voters this weekend

Monroe County continues to break new records in early voting, according to information released Sunday night by the county’s Board of Elections. More than 19,000 ballots were cast in the county this weekend.

Nine days of early voting began on Saturday, and county officials say that 9,506 voters cast ballots on Saturday and another 9,501 on Sunday.

Voters across New York state waited in long lines for hours to cast their ballots in the second day of early voting in the presidential election on Sunday.

“I heard that there was a tremendous number of people voting, which is very exciting,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday morning.

In Monroe County, the busiest spots were Perinton Square Mall, SUNY Empire State College and Irondequoit Public Library, but there were lines at many of the early voting sites.

Officials said that 4,964 absentee ballots were dropped off by voters in the ballot drop boxes over the weekend, which were located at all of the dozen early voting sites. They said that the numbers are reflective of the continued high voter turnout across the county for early voting, which ended up with 3% of the total number of eligible voters participating in early voting in just the first two days.

In terms of absentee ballots, 54,907 of the nearly 134,000 ballots sent out have been returned so far, a total of 41%.

The last day to postmark an absentee ballot application for the Nov. 3 general election is Tuesday, Oct. 27.

A list of early voting locations is below. Elections officials said that they remain committed to allowing every vote who is in line at an early voting location to cast their ballot, even if it means the site will be open past the designated closing time.

Early Voting Dates & Times in Monroe County for the Nov. 3 general election:

• Saturday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 25: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 27: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 29: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Early voting locations that will be open each date and time listed above:

• David F. Gantt Community Center, 700 North St., Rochester, NY 14605.

• City of Rochester Recreation Bureau, second floor, 57 St. Paul St., Rochester, NY 14604.

• Genesee Valley Field House, 1316 Genesee St., Rochester, NY 14611.

• Edgerton Recreation Center, 41 Backus St., Rochester, NY 14608.

• SUNY Empire State College, 680 Westfall Road, Rochester, NY 14620.

• Town of Chili Senior Center, 3235 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624.

• North Greece Road Church of Christ, 1039 N. Greece Road, Rochester, NY 14626.

• Marketplace Mall, north entrance, 1 Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester, NY 14623.

• Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave., Rochester, NY 14617.

• Harris-Whalen Park Lodge, 2126 Penfield Road, Penfield, NY 14526.

• Perinton Square Mall, 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport, NY 14450.

• Webster Recreation Center, 1350 Chiyoda Drive, Webster, NY 14580.