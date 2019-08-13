Robin Wilt planning another run for Congress

It looks like Brighton Town Board member Robin Wilt will be making another run for Congress in 2020.

Wilt, who is a Democrat, says she is not ready to make a formal announcement yet, but expects to discuss her plans for the seat later this year.

She has made the necessary filings with the Federal Elections Commission if she goes ahead with another run for the House seat now held by 25th district representative Joe Morelle.

In an email sent out from her campaign, Wilt says she ran for Congress last year because of the belief "that Rochester and Monroe County deserve representation for all residents, not just the moneyed and well-connected."

Wilt's campaign email says that “on an almost-weekly basis, promising progressive policies have been proposed,” including the Green New Deal, the Fair Chance at Housing Act and the Student Debt Cancellation Act. But she says Morelle has not proposed or co-sponsored that legislation.

Morelle won the seat previously held by the late Louise Slaughter in 2018. He has not formally announced his re-election yet, but his campaign has sent out fundraising emails indicating that he will be a candidate next year.

His spokesperson, Dana Vernetti, released this statement in response to Wilt's email about her political plans:

"Congressman Morelle has spent his first 9 months in office fighting tirelessly to lower prescription drug prices and protect individuals with pre-existing conditions, safeguard our planet from the devastating effects of climate change, ensure every woman has the right to make her own healthcare decisions, and enact common-sense gun reform like universal background checks.

“There will be a time for politics in 2020 - right now, the Congressman is focused on continuing his work on these important issues and ensuring the hardworking families of Monroe County and have a strong ally and voice in Congress.”

Wilt ran unsuccessfully for the same congressional seat in a Democratic primary in June of last year. She also ran for NYS Assembly last year, but later pulled out of that contest saying that wanted to focus on race relations and other issues in Brighton.