Molly Clifford will not run for re-election to Rochester City Council

There’s now at least a second Rochester City Council incumbent who is not seeking re-election.

Molly Clifford, who was first elected in 2015, will not seek a second term.

She says she has loved serving the Northwest Quadrant, but says that her business continues to grow and requires more of her time, including additional travel, which Clifford says would compromise her ability to serve at the level her constiuents should expect.

She says she remains committed to the community, saying that, “Going forward, I will continue to support strong, responsive and ethical leaders who will move the Rochester community forward.”

All four district seats on the nine-member, all-Democrat City Council are on the ballot this year.

One of the longest-serving members of City Council, Elaine Spaull announced last week that she is not seeking another term.