Rochester Councilwoman Elaine Spaull won't seek re-election

Longtime Rochester Councilwoman Elaine Spaull announced early Wednesday evening that she will not be seeking re-election this November for the East District City Council seat that she has held for the past 11 years. Her term will end December 31, 2019.

Spaull is also executive director for the Center for Youth in Rochester.

She released this statement:

"It has been my great honor and privilege to serve the residents and businesses of the East District of our city for the past 11 years and to experience the positive changes that have taken place in nearly every corner of my district. I am grateful to have been part of the transformational resurgence and growth that our City has seen but it is time for me to step away from this role and devote all of my energy to the Center for Youth. With the increased need coupled by uncertain government funding, we will continue to take a leadership role in assuring that we work as partners with other agencies and private foundations to take care of our own.”

Spaull says she will continue her public service through her active involvement in a number of community organizations including committee work at Rochester Regional Health, LAWNY, Raise the Age committee, as well as ashion Week of Rochester which is the primary source of funding for a number of youth homeless shelters and the Crisis Nursery programs.

"Public service takes place outside of politics; it takes place wherever social justice is the goal and whenever we put the needs and opportunities of our citizens and those who are vulnerable and without supports first. Rochester is a generous community that can tackle any issue if we work together for good, Spaull said."